Statement by OCB Director, Tomas Regalado

In light of the lack of judgement and journalistic ethics that was made obvious in a George Soros TV piece based on a Judicial Watch report, as well as the anti-Semitism and clear bias of the piece itself, I am requiring all OCB journalists to participate in a mandatory ethics and standards training. As journalists—and especially as we fulfill our role as potentially the only source of unbiased information available in Cuba—we must hold ourselves to the highest standards.

I am committed to dedicating the time and resources needed to strengthen our processes, including accountability and transparency.

As the U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO John Lansing mentioned in his statement, there will also be an independent content audit, followed by actions to ensure this never happens again. Those deemed responsible for this production will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into their apparent misconduct. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, disciplinary action appropriate under federal law may then be proposed, including suspensions and removals.

During this investigative process, we will continue to provide objective, reliable, and critical information to the people of Cuba.