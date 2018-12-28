Pompeo visitará Brasil y Colombia

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Brazil and Colombia from December 31-January 2.

From December 31-January 2, Secretary Pompeo will lead the Presidential Delegation to Brasilia to attend the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro, President-elect of Brazil. In addition to joining inauguration-related events, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with incoming President Bolsonaro and Foreign Minister Araujo to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Brazil partnership in promoting prosperity, security, education, and democracy. While in Brasilia, Secretary Pompeo will also participate in bilateral meetings with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On January 2, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Cartagena, Colombia, to meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque. He will underscore U.S. support for shared goals, such as counternarcotics efforts, peace accord implementation, trade, and responding to the regional crisis perpetrated by the disastrous policies of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

